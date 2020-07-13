$0.11 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.33. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.74.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.55 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

