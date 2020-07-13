-$0.06 EPS Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nlight reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LASR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $873.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Nlight has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

In other news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,469 shares in the company, valued at $811,203.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,499 shares of company stock worth $927,397. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nlight by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 55.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nlight by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

