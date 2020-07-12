ZVCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $41.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.01998505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00197479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00115572 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 712,502,212 coins and its circulating supply is 700,331,341 coins. The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io . ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

