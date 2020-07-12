Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 370 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 370 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 382.77.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

