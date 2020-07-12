ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $74,235.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00007447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $74,235.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

