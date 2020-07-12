Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($0.80). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,787 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 514,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.