Zippie Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $577,081.43 and approximately $738.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01991466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00197987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114970 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

