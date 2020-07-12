Zipper (ZIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60,069.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $60,069.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

