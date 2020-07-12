Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Bithumb and Korbit. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $202.19 million and $31.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01989569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114999 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,560,932,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,269,465,317 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Huobi, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Gate.io, UEX, Kucoin, FCoin, Korbit, Hotbit, Upbit, Koinex, Coinhub, WazirX, Zebpay, GOPAX, DDEX, Kyber Network, BitForex, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, OOOBTC, BitMart, Coinone, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.