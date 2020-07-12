Zilla Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $271,339.24 and $3,589.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01993264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00072417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114845 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

