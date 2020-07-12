ZEON Network (ZEON) Market Cap Hits $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, IDEX and Hotbit. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01999422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115635 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.