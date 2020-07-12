Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $4.37 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00105993 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00078544 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 108,667,700 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

