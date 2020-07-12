Zano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57,475.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $57,475.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005836 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.01998402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00115698 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,229,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,049 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

