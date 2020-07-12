Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NREF opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,172.08. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,071.19. Insiders acquired 40,553 shares of company stock valued at $543,075 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

