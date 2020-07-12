Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold for the second quarter have moved up in the past month. The company is likely to gain from investment in key growth projects, especially Fosterville. Higher grades on sales volumes at Fosterville is supporting its margins. Further, higher gold prices are likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, a slump in crude oil prices, low interest rate environment and geopolitical tensions have triggered the demand for gold. However, the company faces headwinds from lower production at Detour Lake and Macassa. Kirkland Lake Gold’s decision to lower operation at Detour Lake and Macassa is likely to impact the company’s production levels in 2020. The company’s rising costs is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

KL stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $115,208,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

