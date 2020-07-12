Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

EPRT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. 863,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,277. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

