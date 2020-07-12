Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.71. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $44,784,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 683,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,307. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

