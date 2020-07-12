Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

