Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Cango had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Cango stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.