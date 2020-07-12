Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Million

Brokerages expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report sales of $5.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.20 million. Arvinas posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $24.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $26.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.83.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.