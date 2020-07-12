Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($1.11). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($5.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($5.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $254,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

