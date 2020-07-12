Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Terex posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

TEX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 761,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,282. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,486. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

