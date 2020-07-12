Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 200,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 505,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

