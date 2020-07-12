Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 86,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,184. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

