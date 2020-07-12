Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 339,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.