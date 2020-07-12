Zacks: Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.40. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $197,942.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,094.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $1,517,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

