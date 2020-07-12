Zacks: Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $103,000.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $781.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.