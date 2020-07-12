Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after buying an additional 867,369 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 392,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.83.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.