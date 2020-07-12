Zacks: Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. STMicroelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,651. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 328,551 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

