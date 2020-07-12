Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.31. Franklin Covey posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million.

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE FC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $18.60. 616,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $242,280. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 452,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

