Zacks: Analysts Expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Auryn Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

