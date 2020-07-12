Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,702. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.