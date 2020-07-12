Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
TENX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,702. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
