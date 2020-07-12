Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to report sales of $15.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $13.60 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.60 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $96.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 505,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva bought 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

