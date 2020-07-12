Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.15). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 355,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,508. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Athenex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

