Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. Assertio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assertio Therapeutics.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 83.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 459,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Assertio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

