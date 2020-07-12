Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to post sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 million and the lowest is $3.18 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $17.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 million to $17.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.02 million, with estimates ranging from $21.18 million to $28.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,940. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

