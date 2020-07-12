YEE Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. YEE has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $6.99 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.05022787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033450 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ABCC, FCoin, DEx.top, OKEx, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.