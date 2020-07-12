YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of YATRY opened at $22.15 on Thursday. YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Get YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR alerts:

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.