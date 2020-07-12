Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.37.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

