XMax Hits One Day Volume of $562,124.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $562,124.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HADAX, ABCC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,103,977,066 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, ABCC, Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin, Graviex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.