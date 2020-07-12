XGOX Market Cap Achieves $33,280.15 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, XGOX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. XGOX has a total market cap of $33,280.15 and approximately $98.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,217.68 or 0.99801408 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00138906 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006857 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

