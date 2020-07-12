Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.35. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,836,774 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $24.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

In other news, insider Mark Nichols bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($39,379.77).

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

