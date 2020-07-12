XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

