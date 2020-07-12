X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,843.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.33 million and $30,843.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000602 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054609 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 55,445,109,677 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

