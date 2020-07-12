Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Tops $94,533.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $9,236.91 or 1.00130056 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $53.74 million and $94,533.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00140118 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006847 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 5,818 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

