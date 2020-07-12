Wolfe Research Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wolfe Research currently has $79.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.61.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

