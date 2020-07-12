William Glenn Rice Sells 168,891 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,430,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,520,019.81.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,605. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.37 and a 1-year high of C$12.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $650.62 million and a PE ratio of -15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

