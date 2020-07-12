Whittier Trust Co. Sells 417 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.76.

CB stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.