Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

BLD stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $134.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.