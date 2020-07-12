Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $121.82 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

